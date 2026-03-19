Kochi/Bengaluru: The Kerala High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation challenging the use of the name “Indian Premier League,” granting relief to the BCCI.

The petition, filed by self-proclaimed social activist Ashik Karot, argued that the board could not use the name for its T20 league. A bench led by Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Shyam Kumar VM rejected the plea, stating it lacked merit and noting that the league has been operating for years, making such a challenge untenable.

The ruling clears any legal uncertainty over the IPL’s name, allowing the tournament to continue without disruption.

In a separate development, the Karnataka Government has granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to host matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after reviewing security arrangements. The approval follows concerns raised after a stampede during celebrations last season.

The IPL 2026 season is scheduled to begin March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match in Bengaluru.