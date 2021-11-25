Baripada: Separate teams of Odisha Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous raids Thursday morning on properties linked to a junior engineer (JE) of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Mayurbhanj district. The JE was identified as Santosh Kumar Das.

According to an official source, the raids were conducted at 11 places of Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Khurda districts as the JE allegedly possessed assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

The Vigilance officials including 10 DSPs, four Inspectors and 30 other subordinate staff have been engaged in the raids, the official said.

Also read: Odisha registers 335 new Covid-19 cases; 47 below 18 years

Locations where the raids are being conducted include a four-storey building located on plot No-2404/EB-502, a flat No-105 at Bijay Enclave of Sailashree Vihar, a building under construction located on plot No-LIG/1117, K-4 block at Kalinga Vihar, all in Bhubaneswar; a four-storey building on plot No-169, Brundaban Bagh, a house at Badhapal village of Baliapal, in-laws house at Pitina locality of Balasore Sadar, a rented house of son-in-law near LIC Colony, native place of son-in-law located at Dudpal area of Baliapal, all in Balasore district; a rented house of Das located at Bhanjapur of Baripada, office chamber located at ITDA office at Baripada and a rented house of son located at Baisinga, all in Mayurbhanj district, the official added.

The total valuation of movable and immovable assets of Das has not been ascertained yet, as the simultaneous raids are still underway.

PNN