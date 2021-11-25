Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 335 new Covid-19 cases, of which 47 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,48,009. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,403.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,401 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Interestingly, Khurda alone reported two (02) deaths.

Out of the 335 new infections, 197 were reported from quarantine centres while 138 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 288 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 141 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with 51 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Balasore (13), Bargarh (3), Bhadrak (3), Boudh (2), Cuttack (21), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (3), Jagatsinghpur (6), Jajpur (10), Jharsuguda (5), Kendrapara (8), Keonjhar (3), Mayurbhanj (12), Nayagarh (2), Puri (6), Rayagada (1), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (8).

The State Pool reported 34 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,34,54,598 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 151.

PNN