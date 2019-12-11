Mumbai: After making people dance to their tune with Kamariya, actor Jackky Bhagnani and singer Darshan Raval have come together again, this time for a track titled Aa jana.

Singer Prakriti Kakkar has joined Darshan for the audio track.

The music video that has Jackky and Indo-Australian actor Sarah Anjuli will release later this week.

“‘Aa jana’ is a peppy song with a hint of romance. With Prakriti and I singing, coupled with Jackky Bhai’s presence, this number is going to be a heady mix just right for the upcoming festive season.

“So excited to be working with Jackky Bhai yet again after Kamariya, it is always amazing to work with superhit duo composer Chetas and Lijo’,” said Darshan.

Aa jana has been composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George, and produced by Jjust Music.

Jackky said: “In music just like in other creative aspects, the right connection among the collaborators is so essential. For me, making music is not just a passion but a great opportunity to jam with talented artistes.

“After the wonderful success of Kamariya, I was keen to get together with Darshan for Aa jana. Making the dream team complete is of course Lijo and Dj Chetas. So yes, it’s a reunion of the Kamariya team to end the year on a high.”