Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a stunning monochrome picture Tuesday on social media.

In the image, Jacqueline is seen sitting on a chair dressed in an off-shoulder playsuit. She also posted an appeal to her fans to stay safe amidst the ongoing pandemic.

“Back to this.. stay safe everyone,” she wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline co-stars with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. She has Kick 2 coming up with Salman Khan, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.