Bhubaneswar: Personnel of the Nayapalli police station arrested a man for allegedly harassing a girl in this city. The victim also alleged that the man had forced her to spend time with him at an OYO outlet located here.

In the complaint filed by the girl, she said that the accused belonged to Jajpur district. She said that the two had become friends on social media a few days back.

In the complaint, the girl alleged that the man had requested her to help him get a job as he was in poor financial condition. Accordingly she had managed to find a job for the accused in Nayapalli locality. The accused then shifted to the state capital and started staying in Paika Nagar here.

However, a few days after he staring the job, the man proposed marriage to the girl. However, she rejected him outright. The girl then alleged that the accused started harassing her over the phone. When she blocked his number, the accused started calling him from different numbers.

However, the accused did not stop at that. He threatened that he would die by suicide and he would mention the name of the girl in the suicide note. He used this ploy a number of times to force the girl to spend time with him at an OYO hotel.

Acting on the complaint, Nayapalli police personnel arrested the accused Tuesday. Police are also examining the call details of the accused as well as that of the victim.