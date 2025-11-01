Hyderabad: The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza Peddi, featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, Saturday released actress Janhvi Kapoor’s look in the film and also announced that she played a character called Achiyyamma in the action entertainer.

Saturday, the makers, through the film’s official handle Peddi, shared the first look poster of Janhvi Kapoor and wrote, “Our #Peddi’s love with a firebrand attitude. Presenting the gorgeous #JanhviKapoor as #Achiyyamma. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026.”

The makers released two posters of Janhvi Kapoor and described her character as being fierce and fearless. In the first poster, Janhvi is seen standing on a jeep with her hands over her head and her palms placed together. In the other picture, she is seen standing with a her left hand placed on her head.

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens March 27 next year, has triggered huge expectations among both fans and film buffs. At present, the unit of the film is shooting in Sri Lanka.

In fact, dance choreographer Jani Master, who has choreographed dance numbers for actor Ram Charan in the film and who was recently in Sri Lanka for the film’s shooting, had disclosed that the hard work and effort that Ram Charan was putting in for the film was “absolutely phenomenal”.

We will cherish this best time spent with my most favourite person, hero @AlwaysRamCharan Anna and extremely talented director @BuchiBabuSana garu during the shoot of #PEDDI ❤️🔥 The hardwork & efforts Charan Anna is putting in for this movie is absolutely phenomenal 👏 Just… pic.twitter.com/P2Pi0YgeR3 — Jani Master (@AlwaysJani) October 30, 2025

Taking to his X timeline to post a picture of himself with the actor in Sri Lanka, where the unit of the film is currently shooting, the dance choreographer had said, “We will cherish this best time spent with my most favourite person, hero @AlwaysRamCharan Anna and extremely talented director @BuchiBabuSana garu during the shoot of #PEDDI.

“The hardwork & efforts Charan Anna is putting in for this movie is absolutely phenomenal. Just wait and watch for its impact! @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings@MythriOfficial.”

It may be recalled that the unit of Peddi had left for Sri Lanka a week ago. Sources close to the unit of the film had then confirmed to IANS that shooting would happen at the scenic locations of the island nation for the next few days.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the movie is being mounted on a grand scale.

It may be recalled that the unit of Peddi had, some time ago, shot a grand song featuring a whopping 1000 dancers. The unit of the film shot the song on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, when most others chose to take the day off. The grand song on Ram Charan was filmed in Mysore and had been choreographed by Jani Master.

Sources say that the post-production work of the film is also happening simultaneously. The team is working relentlessly to keep the project on track as per schedule.

Ram Charan has undergone a complete transformation for his role. The stellar cast also includes Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful supporting role, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

With a top-notch technical crew on board, Peddi promises a rich cinematic experience. R Rathnavelu is handling cinematography, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli takes charge of the edit.

Peddi is slated for a grand Pan-India theatrical release March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

IANS