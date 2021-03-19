Bhubaneswar: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah recently tied the nuptial knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan recently. Since Jasprit Bumrah posted pictures of his marriage, he has been flooded with good wishes not only from present and past Indian cricketers, but from fans also.

Keeping all this in mind, Bumrah took Friday to Instagram to thank his fans for all the ‘love and wishes’ the couple received. He also shared a couple of photos with Sanjan and called the last few days as ‘absolutely magical’. “The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you,” Bumrah captioned the images on Instagram.

Burmrah and Ganesan announced the news of their marriage on social media by sharing photos from their wedding March 15. The couple tied the knot with a close group of family members at a resort in Goa.

Bumrah had applied for leave ahead of the fourth Test against England to the BCCI which was granted. The pacer did not feature in the 19-members squad for the T20I series that is currently on against England. The series is now tied at two games apiece with the decider to be played Saturday.

Bumrah, 27, has so far played 19 Tests, 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is. He made his international debut back in 2016 against Australia.

In Tests, Bumrah has 83 wickets and five five-wicket hauls to his name at an average of 22.10 In the 50-over format, the Indian pacer has taken 108 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.65. He has dismissed 59 batsmen in T20Is and has a brilliant economy rate of 6.66.

The Indian speedster will also miss the upcoming ODI series against England. He is expected to return to cricket action next month for Mumbai Indians (MI) as the five-time IPL champions begin their title defence.