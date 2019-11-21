Dubai: India’s Jemimah Rodrigues jumped to the fourth position Thursday in the batting chart, while slow left-arm spinner Radha Yadav is placed second among bowlers in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings.

Besides Jemimah Rodrigues, young Shafali Verma also made significant progress in the just-released T20I Player Rankings, after playing stellar roles in a stunning 5-0 series sweep over the West Indies.

Rodrigues moved up three places to fourth position and teen sensation Verma gained 57 slots to reach 30th position as India leapfrogged the West Indies to fourth position in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings.

The explosive 15-year-old Verma scored her maiden half century in the first T20I against West Indies Women in St Lucia, Thursday. She is the youngest Indian cricketer ever to score an international fifty.

Another India batter to advance is Veda Krishnamurthy, who scored 77 runs including a match-winning 57 in the final match to move from 61st to 49th.

There are now three Indian bowlers in the top five as left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has moved up from fifth to second spot. Deepti Sharma, who took eight wickets in the series, has retained her fourth position while Poonam Yadav is fifth.

Off-spinner Anuja Patil (up eight places to 21st) and fast bowler Shikha Pandey (up 11 places to 43rd) too have made notable progress in the latest rankings that also takes into account performances in Pakistan’s home series against Bangladesh which the hosts won 3-0.

Agencies