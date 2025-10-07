Los Angeles: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez said her family plays a vital role in keeping her grounded, crediting her 17-year-old twins Max and Emme for helping her navigate fame and a demanding schedule.

She told Extra, “My family for me is really the thing that made me who I am, that helps me be able to survive in the chaos of this business. You know, they know who I am and that’s all that matters to me, my kids, my mom, you know, my loved ones, my team. They know who I am, and that for me is such a groundling presence in my life that I’m able to do and withstand so much and stick to the passion of what I love to do and keep my eye on the prize all the time, keep my eye on, you know, the important things, which is love and family, and their support is everything for me”.

JLo’s mother Guadalupe Rodriguez joined her at the New York City premiere of ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ this week, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She hailed her as the “best daughter a mother can have”. Speaking to the same outlet, she said, “I’m so proud of her. I’m so blessed. God gave me a wonderful daughter, you know, and I hope she gets the recognition she deserves because she’s worked so hard for so many years, and I just love her to death”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the new film is building up some Oscar buzz, and Lupe hopes her daughter’s name is in the mix.

She added, “My daughter has worked for over 30 years in this industry, and she more than deserves to win an Oscar or even get nominated”.