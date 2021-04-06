Jharsuguda: Protesting against the Jharsuguda district administration’s decision to close the vegetable market near the bus stand here, the vendors and farmers Tuesday dumped their vegetables on the road. They said that their income will be affected by the closure of the market.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the market in this town has been closed to check the spread of the virus. However, the administration’s move has severely affected the vendors and farmers who depend on this market to earn money to run their families.

They said they support the administration for the steps it is taking to check the spread of the disease. “But at the same time it should think about us. If it decided to close the vegetable market, then we should have been given an alternate place from where we could sell our produces,” observed the disappointed farmers.

Some others alleged they have suffered huge financial losses due to the administration taking such a step.

As a token of protest, they dumped all sorts of vegetables like tomatoes, brinjals, beans etc in huge quantities on the road itself.