New Delhi: Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday announced the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new manager. The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has signed a contract till the end of 2022-23 season.

The Spurs had on Tuesday sacked Mauricio Pochettino who joined the London club in 2014 and led the team to the final of last season’s UEFA Champions League. But the club has struggled this season, currently languishing 14th in the Premier League.

“I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me,” said the 56-year-old manager.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football.”

“He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Mourinho is one of the world’s most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies. He is renowned for his tactical prowess and has managed FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

However, he has been out of work since being sacked as United manager in December 2018.

He has won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain) and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. He is also a three-time Premier League Champion with Chelsea (2005, 2006, 2015).

