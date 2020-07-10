New Delhi: A junior doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) killed self by jumping off the 10th floor of the hospital Friday evening.

As per the administration, the 25-year-old junior doctor, identified as Anurag Kumar, was shifted to AIIMS Casualty and but succumbed to his injuries later. The incident took place at around 5.00 pm.

Kumar was a junior resident doctor in the psychiatry department of AIIMS Delhi.

Preliminary reports revealed that the junior doctor jumped off the 10th floor of the AIIMS hostel 18. His mobile phone was recovered from the rooftop of his hostel. According to sources, the doctor was suffering from depression.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated by authorities. The incident comes less than a week after a 37-year-old journalist, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at AIIMS Delhi, killed self by jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital June 6.