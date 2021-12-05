Bhubaneswar: Defending Champions India suffered a crushing 1-3 defeat against France in the bronze medal match in the 2021 FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, here Sunday.

French skipper Timothy Clement, who won the player of the match, scored a hat-trick against India to lead France to a podium finish at the Kalinga Stadium.

From India, only Sudeep managed to score a goal while Clement with his brilliant display of hockey managed to get a hat-trick in the match.

Earlier, India suffered a disappointing 2-4 defeat against six-time title-winners Germany in the second semifinal.