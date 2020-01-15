Mumbai: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels that India’s humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Australia was “one bad day in office” and team has the capability to bounce back in the next two games.

India’s batting flopped as Australia surpassed a total of 255 easily, riding on hundreds from skipper Aaron Finch and the dashing David Warner.

“The next two one-dayers against Australia will be a cracker. This Indian team is a strong team… just had a bad day in office… been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago…good luck,” Ganguly tweeted.

India play the second ODI in Rajkot Friday, January 17, followed by the final game in Bengaluru Sunday, January 19.

