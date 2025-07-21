Cuttack: Justice Manas Ranjan Pathak was sworn in as a judge of the Orissa High Court in Cuttack Monday.

Chief Justice Harish Tandon administered the oath of office to Justice Pathak in the presence of State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya and others.

Justice Pathak was previously a judge of the Gauhati High Court.

The Supreme Court had recommended his transfer to the Orissa High Court in May, and the Union Law Ministry notified his transfer July 14.

With his joining, the functional strength of the Orissa High Court increased to 20 against a sanctioned strength of 32.

PTI