Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crafts Museum— Kalabhoomi celebrated its 8th Foundation Day Sunday with ‘Kalabhoomi Utsav’.

On the occasion, the entry fee to the museum was completely waived off for visitors.

The day marked with cultural performances – Sitar and Tabla recitals, Odissi and Sambalpuri folk dances.

Handicrafts Director Nivedita Prusty, Textiles and Handlooms Director Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, and SIDAC member secretary Chinmayi Biswal, along with other senior officials of the department, joined the occasion.

At the event, various developmental milestones of the museum, starting from its foundation stone laying to the present day, were highlighted. A collective effort was sought to establish the institution’s identity on the global stage.

Museum’s CEO Saswati Sahu offered a vote of thanks.

A large number of visitors participated in the Kalabhoomi festivities to experience the beautifully curated environment and artworks, reflecting the rich heritage of Odisha’s handlooms and handicrafts, while enjoying the state’s cultural expression.

Established to showcase the extraordinary craftsmanship of the state’s artisans, ‘Kalabhoomi’ features dedicated galleries for terracotta, paintings, stone carving, and metal crafts.

Over the past 2,922 days, from March 22, 2018, to the present day, Kalabhoomi has welcomed students, curators, researchers, anthropologists, and museum enthusiasts from across the world.

Created and transformed by the artisans and weavers of our state, this institution has evolved into a premier centre for education and cultural exchange.

Furthermore, on the occasion of the recent 20th Grand Toshali Mela, more than 1,000 terracotta artisans participated to create a world record.

The terracotta artworks draw significant attention from visitors. Kalabhoomi has proven that the preservation of tradition is the true hallmark of progress.