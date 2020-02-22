Bhawanipatna: Kalahandi police have an elaborate plan in place to contain Maoist violence in the district, police DG Abhay said Saturday after a review meeting held at reserve police headquarters in Bhawanipatna.

“The district police administration is continuously and consistently monitoring the movement of Maoists in Kalahandi. They are well equipped to give a befitting reply to the Maoists,” he added.

It should be mentioned here that surrounded by dense forest and rough terrain, undivided Kalahandi district has been a safe haven for the Red Rebels since long.

In most parts of Lanjigarh, Thuamul Rampur and Madanpur Rampur blocks of this district, Maoists terrify innocent people by putting up posters, attacking contractors’ camps, setting vehicles engaged in construction afire and by issuing life threats to innocent people branding them as police informers. They are making their presence felt by awarding capital punishment to locals at ‘praja courts’, the DG informed.

Among others, special intelligence DG Satyajit Mohanty, ADG Vinaytosh Mishra, IGP Operations Amitabh Thakur, DIG Anirudh Kumar Singh, DIG Koraput Shefeen Ahamed K, Rayagada SP, Kandhamal SP and Kalahandi SP attended the review meeting.

PNN