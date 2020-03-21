Daringbadi: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Kandhamal district and police administration have been in action mode, taking several measures, particularly in Daringbadi, which is a popular tourist destination.

While Section 144 is in place in Daringbadi, the police Saturday urged the businessmen and shopkeepers to put their shutters down. A police team led by inspector-in-charge (IIC) Koushik Majhi Saturday morning went around the town to ensure that all the business establishments were closed.

The police closed shops, roadside eateries and makeshift kiosks in areas like Daringbadi, Simanbadi, Kirikuti, Parttamaha and Sriniketa. However, grocery shops, medicine stores and vegetable kiosks have been kept open.

Policemen were seen asking people gathered at market places or squares to go to their respective houses to avoid gathering.

Informing about the steps taken, IIC Majhi said all the foreign liquors shops were also closed Saturday. “If any businessmen are found ignoring the direction, stringent action as per the law will be taken against them,” he informed.

And the police were seen taking people who were coming from other states from the bus stand itself to the health centre for their medical tests.

Collector Brunda D is learnt to have been pulling all stops to ensure none from the district is affected by COVID-19.

