Sambalpur: About 30 years have passed since a proposal was made for building a dam at Kansarjharan under Jujumura area in Sambalpur district. But the much-anticipated has been left in the cold store. Farmers in the area have been struggling to irrigate their farmlands and meet their water needs solely from the stream.

Reports said, former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik had inaugurated Kayakud panchayat office building and Jujumura market complex during his visit to Jujumara in 1992. At that time, farmers and local people had demanded construction of a dam, highlighting before Patnaik the need of a water reservoir at Kansarjharan. The former Chief Minister had assured the locals to look into their demand in the larger interest of farmers. Former Rairakhole MLA and minister Basant Mahananda was present at that time.

Later, following a directive from Patnaik, a team of officials had also conducted a survey in the area and held discussions with people. But the project has remained a non-starter till date. Many locals have repeatedly approached the district administration and various departments in Bhubaneswar in this regard, but in vain.

The people of Kansar panchayat still lamented over the fact that the assurance of the former Chief Minister has remained unrealised. They are still waiting for the project.

They pointed out that most of the panchayats under Jujumara block are forested and hilly areas. There are several streams in the area. These natural water sources can be harnessed for irrigation purpose if conserved in a reservoir. Debjharan waterfall originates from Jarang forest area and flows though many areas. Water of streams like Kansarjharan, Debjharan and Kutherjharan flows through Naktideul and finally mingles with a stream at Kanchanpur. All these streams flow perennially with water throughout the year.

Locals said that only Debjharan has been developed as an eco-tourism spot with various facilities. Also, scores of farmers are getting benefits of irrigation.

They demanded that Kansarjharan should be developed as an irrigation facility to boost farming. Many people are eager to spare their land for water reservoir.

The government should seriously consider the long awaited proposal of the reservoir across Kansarjharan, which will provide irrigation to farmers of Gadgadbahal, Musakani, Kansar and Janumunda. If the reservoir is set up, the forest department will have no problem, said the villagers. The district administration and the forest department should take up a survey on the proposed project.

However, executive engineer Santosh Pattnaik of the Water Resources department said that a survey was conducted years ago, but the work could not be carried forward due to presence of forest land around the proposed site.

Government deputy chief whip and Rairakhole MLA Rohit Pujari assured that he would look into how the work can be taken up. “I would talk to the forest department and the minor irrigation department to resume the process,” he added.