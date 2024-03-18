Mumbai: Hindi film producer-director Karan Johar, who recently directed the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has wished his mother on her birthday.

KJo took to his Instagram Monday, and shared two pictures of his mother, Hiroo Johar, with him and his kids, Yash and Roohi.

The producer-director also penned a long note alongside the pictures.

Karan shared that mothers are a force.

KJo wrote in the caption: “Mothers are a force of nature. They take unconditional love to a level that is almost unreal. I am blessed to have a mother who grounded me and made me believe that professional achievements don’t define us, our behaviour does.”

He further mentioned, “She made me believe that goodness is more important than ambition and that if I am in the right or am correct in a circumstance or situation then there doesn’t need to be a battle. Patience will give me eventual validation. Love you Mom and happy birthday, thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world.”