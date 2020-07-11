Bengaluru: In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, Karnataka government Saturday announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru from July 14 to July 22 amid a steep surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state,the Chief Minister’s Office said.

According to the government, Bengaluru city and Bengaluru rural will be under total lockdown for a week starting from 8 pm on July 14 till 5 am July 22. However, essential services will remain functional during the lockdown period.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed that the decision was taken after consulting with the experts and the detailed guidelines will be issued Monday.

“Considering the suggestions from experts to curb the increasing number of Covid cases, Government has decided to implement complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts for 7 days starting 8 PM on Tuesday, 14th July. Detailed guidelines will be released on Monday, (sic)” he said in a tweet.

However, essential services as well as scheduled exams will be allowed in the city and its neighbouring rural districts as planned.

“Hospitals, groceries, fruit, vegetable and grocery shops will remain open and the medical and post-graduate exams scheduled will be held,” the state government’s release stated.

