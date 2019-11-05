Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been linked to two young actors, Sara Ali Khan and now Ananya Panday. Fed up with constant rumours, the actor has finally responded on these linkups.

At a media interaction, he was asked about his reported breakup with Sara. He had lately been spotted at Ananya’s birthday dinner. Kartik replied that just because he had dinner with Ananya, people have begun speculating.

He said, “Do rotiyan Ananya ke sath tod li, toh sabne puch liya (I stepped out for dinner with Ananya and all have begun asking questions). I did an ad with Mr Bachchan and shared it on Instagram that it was on my bucket list. But no one asked me about it.” While he stayed mum on questions on Sara and Ananya, he spoke about his career.

Though two of Kartik’s films, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, were successful at the box office, the actor came into his own in 2018. At the start of the year, his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became a blockbuster. In 2019, he delivered another hit with Luka Chuppi. He now has three high-profile projects in his kitty — Pati Patni Aur Woh, where he co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya, is up for release.

He has also completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s retelling of his own previous hit, Love Aaj Kal, where Kartik has been paired with Sara and a third film, a remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyya, where he will be seen with Kiara Advani.