Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif channels her inner Barbie spirit in a new video she has posted on social media, dressed in a pink outfit.

In a motion picture she posted on Instagram, Katrina sports a bright pink tie-dye shirt dress. She completes her look with minimum make-up and hoop earrings.

“Cover me in (sun emoji),” Katrina captioned the clip, which currently has 586K likes.

Katrina’s next release is Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

The actress is also attending script-reading sessions for Sriram Raghavan’s untitled next film opposite Vijay Sethupati.