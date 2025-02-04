Bhubaneswar: Kedar Ranjan Pandu has been appointed as the managing director (MD) of Odisha Power Generation Corporation Limited (OPGC), starting Monday.

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from CET, Bhubaneswar, and an M Tech from IIT Delhi, Pandu brings over 39 years of experience in the power sector.

He began his career at NTPC Ltd. in 1986 as an engineering executive trainee and retired as the regional executive director of the south region.

Over the years, he has served in various key roles at NTPC, including CEO at NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Ltd., CEO at Meja Urja Nigam Ltd., and regional head at Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad.

Pandu was instrumental in the commissioning of two 800 MW supercritical units in Telangana, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recognised for his contributions to energy efficiency, Pandu has received several prestigious awards, including the “Economic Times Energy Leadership Awards 2024,” “CII Energy Efficiency Award-2024,” and “APEX India Leader CEO of the Year Award 2024.”

