Kendrapara: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly tonsured and paraded on the street with her face blackened for allegedly duping them after promising to get their loans sanctioned from a cooperative bank. The disturbing incident took place a couple of days back at a village in Pattamundai block of this district, police said Tuesday. A total of 10 persons, all women, have so far been detained for their involvement in the assault, police informed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The victim told reporters that she had taken 12,000 from those who attacked her for getting their loans sanctioned. She had also assured them that the money taken from them would be returned. The victim further claimed that the mob took Rs 25,000 and some ornaments from her by force.

“We have initiated steps after the victim lodged a complaint. At least 10 women have been detained on the basis of the videographic evidence,” Pattamundai model police station inspector Tapan Rout said.

A case has been registered under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault with intent to outrage woman’s modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379 (theft), as well as under the Information Technology Act, the officer said, adding that a probe is underway.