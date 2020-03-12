Sambalpur: Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha (OKKS) staged Wednesday road blockade at different places in the western region of the state protesting against the government’s decision to abolish the Kendu Leaf Range offices, Kendu Leaf sections and Phadis, where the produce is kept after collection.

The road blockade began around 10.00 and continued till 1.00pm at various places and hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on the roads at various places for three hours.

The members of OKKS staged road blockades at Sambalpur Jujumura, Rairakhol, Kuchinda, Bhojpur and Jamankira in the district.

OKKS President Bijaya Mohanty said the government has taken a decision to abolish 24 Kendu leaf Range Offices besides more than 50 Kendu Leaf sections and around 500 Kendu Leaf Phadis under the Kendu leaf Range offices.

With the abolition of the Range Offices, around 2,000 seasonal workers including supervisor, checkers, head-checkers, circle-checkers and section watchers will lose their employment, informed Mohanty. Moreover, thousands of kendu leaf pluckers under the 24 Kendu Leaf Range Offices will also lose their livelihood, he claimed.

The road blockade was also held in the districts of Bolangir, Deogarh, Bargarh Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh and Sundargarh over the issue.

Earlier, March 2 and 3, the OKKS had staged dharna at various places.

PNN & Agencies