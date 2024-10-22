Keonjhar: A farmer was killed in an elephant attack late Sunday night while guarding his paddy field from a herd in Kushkala village under Bhuyan and Juang Pirha (BJP) forest range under Keonjhar forest division. The deceased has been identified as Maheshwar Mahanta (52). This is the second human casualty within a week owing to man-elephant conflict in Keonjhar division.

The death sparked tension in the area as irate people blocked the Suakati-Dubuna road demanding compensation and protection from elephants. Later, the Forest department and police personnel reached the spot and reached a written understanding after discussion with the locals, following which the agitation was called off and vehicular movement returned to normal after about nine hours.

The officials paid the next of the kin of the deceased an immediate compensation of `60,000 from the Forest department, `30,000 from Red Cross funds and assured a job in the elephant squad for one of the family members.

According to sources, a group of 32 elephants has been roaming around Kusakala, Kalanda and nearby areas of Banspal block over the past few days, eating paddy crops, vegetables and damaging houses. Panic grips the area as the Forest department has failed so far in driving the elephants away from human habitations to the forest.

At the same time, people have been losing sleep over the menace and are chasing away elephants to protect their houses and paddy crops. Maheshwar had gone to his farmland as usual to guard paddy crops. At around 1am, he got down from a tree house on the farm to see the situation when a female elephant, separated from the herd, attacked him suddenly. Villagers got to know about the matter Monday morning and informed the Forest department. Forest department officials along with police of Nayakote police station rushed to the spot and sent Maheshwar to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead. Later they tried to chase away the elephant.

Range Officer, BJP range Nayankant Sahu said, “Compensation will be paid to the deceased family. We are trying to drive the elephant away from human habitation and inform the local people not to go near it and to exercise caution while going out of the house in the evening and early morning.” A few days ago, an elephant squad member was killed in attack by a tusker in Sadar range area. Elephant attacks claiming the lives of two people in a week’s time have added to the worries of the Forest department.

