Keonjhar: For effective management of disasters, Keonjhar district administration has decided to establish a 24-hour control room.

The decision on this subject was taken in a meeting of the district level disaster management committee Friday.

Chairing the meeting Keonjhar collector Ashish Thakare advised all officials to start their preparations well ahead of time for effective management of probable flood situations. He also ordered the officials for having control rooms at the district as well as all block levels.

Thakare instructed to keep essential commodities and relief materials such as polythene sheets, flattened rice, biscuit, rice, jaggery, kerosene, candle and matchboxes ready in usual flood-affected areas.

Besides, the collector insisted on a flood management plan to be prepared on war footing. He further instructed to repair the weak and feeble dykes and soft spots of retaining walls along rivers to prevent flooding in the district.

The district-level officials were asked to submit their respective action plans soon.