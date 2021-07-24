Kesinga: Central kendu leaf warehouse here in Kalahandi district has created a distinct identity in the district by selling 33,000 quintal kendu leaves in the first lot in 2021 financial year.

There are a total of 60 village-level kendu leaf godowns (locally known as ‘fadi’) operating under this warehouse this year. As many as 6,822 kendu leaf pluckers had deposited 93,84,590 kendu leaves at village kendu leaf godowns and the same were later sold to the Central kendu leaf warehouse. In return, the pluckers had received Rs 1,11,41,508.

besides, Rs 84,25,606 was also distributed among the pluckers towards 50% bonus for 2020 fiscal year. Binding workers and casual workers also received 10% bonus. Similarly, towards slippers, 7,200 pluckers received Rs 8,40,240 in 2020 financial year.

In the second lot, the warehouse has so far sold 400 quintals of kendu leaves out of 1,850 quintals.

When asked, ranger of Central kendu leaf warehouse Daitari Nayak said Kesinga range has achieved a distinction in the district and it is possible due to the concerted effort of pluckers, binding and casual workers and all the employees.

PNN