Kesinga: The deteriorating traffic problem in Kesinga NAC of Kalahandi district has been a cause of concern for the residents as well as the NAC administration.

A meeting to find out solutions to the ever- increasing problem was convened under the chairmanship of NAC, executive officer, Siddharth Patnaik, at NAC conference hall Monday evening.

In the meeting, the executive officer, SDPO S Sushree, Kesinga tehsildar Gandaram Khamari, police officials, NAC officials, members of Kesinga Businessmen’s Association and journalists participated and discussed the issue thoroughly.

National Highway-26 passes through Kesinga town. Commuters are having nightmarish experiences while commuting on this highway from the police station to the NAC office via Hospital Chowk.

It was discussed that 18 fruit shops, 19 vegetable shops and 15 vendors are spreading out their shops on the footpath, encroaching upon almost half of the road. Also illegal parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers are compounding the problem.

At times, cement, fertilizer and rice-carrying trucks are found stranded on one side of the road, resulting in traffic jams on the other side.

In the meeting it was decided that the vegetable shops would be shifted to the daily market. Similarly, a space near the High School has been identified for the fruit sellers.

Problems like stray cattle and dogs moving around on the road and some shops selling fish illegally near schools and government offices along the road were also discussed in the meeting.

