Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth has started shooting for his next movie with Siruthai Siva. Khushbu Sundar will be teaming up with Thalaivar after a very long time for the film.

Khushbu took to social media and announced that she has landed in Hyderabad for the shooting of her part in the film.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Khushbu wrote, “Landed in Hyderabad.. tomorrow I start shooting for #Thalaivar168 A bit nervous and excited at the same time. Getting back to your roots is overwhelming. Wish me luck friends”.

If reports are to be believed then the film is planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, there has been no official confirmation on it yet.

It is worth mentioning that Khushbu had been away from the entertainment industry in a bid to focus on her political career.

Months back, the actress had tweeted that she was considering getting back to acting soon and even asked fans for their opinion on her decision.

Meanwhile, trailer of Rajinikanth’s next film Darbar was out recently and the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2020.