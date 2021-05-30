Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani channeled her inner mermaid spirit in a new picture she posted Sunday on social media. Kiara posted a throwback picture on Instagram. The image is taken underwater, where the actress is seen floating on her back dressed in a neon green bikini.

“You can’t stop the waves but you can learn to swimA #Throwback,” Kiara captioned the image. Kiara was last seen on screen in “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, which revolves around a dating application.

The actress has three films lined up over the next months — “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.