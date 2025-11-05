Bhubaneswar: Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani scripted history on Election Day as he emerged victorious in the closely watched battle for New York City Mayor, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to lead the largest city in the United States.

His remarkable rise as the Mayor of New York City has not only made global headlines but also drawn attention to his Odisha connection through his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair.

Mamdani, 34, who defeated independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a three-way contest, will make history January 1 as the first Muslim, the first Indian-origin, the first African-born, and the youngest New York Mayor in over a century.

While Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, and raised in New York, his maternal roots trace back to Odisha through his mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair. Nair was born in Rourkela in 1957 and spent her formative years in the steel city before moving to Bhubaneswar, where she lived until she was 18.

Although of Punjabi descent, Nair’s early life was deeply intertwined with Odisha. Her father, Amrit Lal Nair, a senior Indian Administrative Service officer, served in the state and played a significant role in the development of the Rourkela Steel Plant. The family’s years in Odisha left an enduring connection to the region, linking the state to one of the most prominent families in global arts and now, politics.

Quoting India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his victory speech, Mamdani said, “A moment comes, but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new.” The statement resonated not only with New Yorkers but also with many in India, especially in Odisha, where his mother’s journey began.

PNN