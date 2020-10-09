Koraput: Personnel of the Nandapur police station in Koraput district seized cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh hidden inside a diesel tanker Friday. The contraband was on its way to West Bengal. Two persons have been arrested in this connection. They have been identified as Sandip Singh and Randip Singh. Both are from Punjab.

Police were carrying out regular checking of vehicles in the Nandapur locality Friday morning. They asked the tanker to stop. However, instead of complying with the police order, the vehicle sped away. Suspecting something amiss, police chased the truck down and forced the truck to stop.

The police then started searching the truck thoroughly. They discovered close to six quintals of cannabis hidden in a chamber under the truck.

The driver and his helper confessed that they were carrying the contraband from Chatua area of Koraput district to West Bengal. They said that in the past also they had ferried similar quantities of cannabis to West Bengal.

Police are now trying to find out about the others involved in this illicit trade. They have also passed on the necessary information to their West Bengal counterparts so that prevent measures can be taken in the neighbouring state also.

