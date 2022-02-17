Mumbai: Playback singers Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik will be coming together after five years to perform at a concert in Dubai as a part of ‘The Legends of Bollywood show’.

Talking about the concert, singer Kumar Sanu said, “Alka and I had sung a lot of amazing songs in Bollywood films, and our duets used to create magic for the audiences. We are performing together on stage after five years and I hope to create new memories with the same magic and cherish the old ones.”

“I always have had a homely experience performing for the warm crowd of Dubai and I am quite excited to perform there after years”, he added.

Alka Yagnik shared her thoughts on reuniting on stage with her fellow singer, “It would be amazing to go back on stage with Kumar Sanu after years. Bringing back the 90s for Bollywood lovers in Dubai would be no less than walking down memory lane.”

She further said, “And I feel we all need a little bit of joy and good memories through music after what we have gone through in these horrendous last two years. I can’t wait to go back to what I do best, i.e., entertaining my audiences.”

The two will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai February 26.