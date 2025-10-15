Los Angeles: Media personality Kylie Jenner has made her singing debut on the track “Fourth Strike,” a collaboration with the pop duo Terror Jr.

The new single, which released Tuesday, features Jenner’s vocals and is a follow-up to the 2016 hit song “Three Strikes” where the entrepreneur appeared to promote her company Kylie Cosmetics.

“Fourth Strike” comes before the launch of Jenner’s latest cosmetics collection.

Jenner shared the news with a post on Instagram handle, which comprised pictures and videos from the recordings of the song.

“AHHHHHH!!!!!! ‘FOURTH STRIKE’!!! terror jr ft KING KYLIE!!!!! OUT NOW EVERYWHERE! what is happening!!!,” she captioned the post.

“There was a little rumour that I was the one actually singing on ‘3 Strikes’! It wasn’t me (wish it was) so I had the idea to come together for ‘Fourth Strike’ and it would actually be ME FEATURE!” she added.

Jenner thanked Terror Jr and everyone involved for their support of this collaboration and said she is grateful.

“@terror.jr thank you for making another perfect song and for trusting me to actually ft on this! I was soooooo nervous but grateful. @thecarterb I couldn’t have done it without you, thank you for setting me up with such an amazing team @bschoudel @kshmr and @jbach!! & my baby @makeupbyariel!!!! for supporting me and loving me,” Jenner wrote.