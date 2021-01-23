New Delhi: A room in a private ward reserved for VVIPs has been demarcated in All India institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) by the authorities in anticipation of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad’s arrival who is expected to fly down here through a chartered plane from Ranchi.

The room is equipped with a ventilator and oxygen support.

“While it is yet to be confirmed whether he would get admitted here, we have prepared it in the anticipation,” a top official of the hospital informed IANS.

The preparations are on to shift the RJD chief after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Ranchi. He has been found to have developed a pneumonia infection.

RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad was reported saying that Prasad was found to be having pneumonia and having breathing trouble for the last two days.

On Friday, Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi reached Ranchi on a special plane after being informed of the veteran leader’s deteriorating health. The family met him in the night.

Tejashwi also met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence during the day to seek cooperation of the state government in arranging to take his father to Delhi.

72-year-old Prasad has been in jail since December 2017 after being convicted for one of the cases in the fodder scam. He has served most of his sentence in Jharkhand at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

IANS