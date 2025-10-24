Koraput: Train services on the Koraput–Kirandul rail route were suspended for about three hours Thursday afternoon after boulders rolled down from a hill near the Maliguda station and blocked the tracks. This is the second such incident within a week, as a similar situation had arisen October 19, affecting train services.

The latest landslide occurred near the 210-km mark between Maliguda and Jarati stations on the Koraput–Jeypore section. A Kirandul-bound VK passenger train was halted at Jarati station, while the Rourkela Intercity Express coming from Jagdalpur toward Koraput was stopped at Maliguda station.

A rescue team from Koraput station rushed to the site and cleared the rocks and debris from the track. Train movement resumed normally after the cleanup, station master Balaram Muduli said.