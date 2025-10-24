Koraput: Train services on the Koraput–Kirandul rail route were suspended for about three hours Thursday afternoon after boulders rolled down from a hill near the Maliguda station and blocked the tracks. This is the second such incident within a week, as a similar situation had arisen October 19, affecting train services.
The latest landslide occurred near the 210-km mark between Maliguda and Jarati stations on the Koraput–Jeypore section. A Kirandul-bound VK passenger train was halted at Jarati station, while the Rourkela Intercity Express coming from Jagdalpur toward Koraput was stopped at Maliguda station.
A rescue team from Koraput station rushed to the site and cleared the rocks and debris from the track. Train movement resumed normally after the cleanup, station master Balaram Muduli said.
Orissa POST- Odisha’s No.1 Trusted English Daily