Kathmandu/Bhubaneswar: The last rites of Prakriti Lamsal, the Nepali student who died by “suicide” in her hostel at KIIT University, were performed in Bhairawa, Nepal, Thursday.

Mentionably, Lamsal, a 20-year-old third-year B.Tech student, was found hanging in her hostel room Sunday. Following her death, her cousin filed a complaint at Infocity police station, alleging that a male student had been blackmailing her, which he believed led to her suicide. Later that day, police arrested Advik Srivastava, identified as her “ex-boyfriend.”

The student’s death sparked tension on campus, with protests erupting. As the situation escalated, KIIT authorities allegedly evicted several Nepali students, though the university later issued an appeal urging them to return.

PNN