Kolkata: The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has deteriorated to ‘very critical’. This information was shared Sunday by, doctors treating Soumitra Chatterjee him at a private hospital here.

The 85-year-old thespian is not responding to treatment. His platelet count has dropped further in the last 24 hours, a doctor at the facility said.

“There is deterioration in his neurological condition and he has very little consciousness. He is not responding to treatment. His condition is very critical,” a senior doctor at the hospital told this agency.

Asked whether Chatterjee has gone into a coma, the doctor said the medical practitioners are ‘evaluating the patient’s current condition’. It was learnt that the level of urea and sodium in his blood has further gone up.

The octogenarian’s COVID-19 encephalopathy has also deteriorated, the doctor said. Encephalopathy is a general term to describe a disease that affects the function or structure of the brain. Chatterjee’s age and comorbidities are a matter of concern for the doctors.

“His organs like lungs and heart are working well and his blood pressure is normal. However, his consciousness is a cause of concern,” informed the doctor.

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Chatterjee had tested negative for the infection last week after which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU.

Doctors were contemplating to take ‘some tough calls’. “(Soumitra) Chatterjee’s consciousness is down compared to what it was 72 hours ago. Not very sure which way it is heading to. We have received reports of tests and we can deduce that the COVID encephalopathy is progressing,” Dr Arindam Kar said. He is the leader of the team of doctors attending to the actor. “Despite the use of steroids and other prolonged efforts, he is not responding to treatment,” he added.

“We are trying our best. But sometime the best efforts are not enough for someone who is suffering from these diseases at his age,” Kar further stated.