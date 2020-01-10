Las Vegas: LG Electronics Inc has said it has joined hands with Microsoft Corporation to develop advanced automotive infotainment and build management solutions.

The two sides agreed to strengthen their cooperation in automotive and business-to-business (B2B) solutions after signing a strategic partnership Wednesday on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 here.

Under the deal, LG aims to mix the company’s newest technologies with Microsoft’s Cloud-based platforms to provide better services to consumers, Yonhap news agency reported Thursday.

The South Korean tech firm said it plans to combine the company’s in-vehicle infotainment platform, webOS Auto, with the Cloud-based Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP) to offer upgraded internet radio and video streaming services.

LG also agreed to develop an air conditioning and heating solution for large buildings through its building energy control system using Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure.

LG added it will actively use Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure when it develops new solutions or business models on Cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing technologies.

LG and Microsoft previously joined forces to develop AI-powered autonomous driving software.

(IANS)