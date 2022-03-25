Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted Friday light to moderate rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati districts in the next 24 hours.

The weather bureau also said there will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next four to five days. As per IMD, the cyclonic circulation over central parts of Maharashtra and neighbourhood extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

“The maximum temperature will be above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at many places over the districts of interior Odisha during next four to five days,” said the IMD.