Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall for two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar forecasted Saturday.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD centre said, “The cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra and its neighbourhood extending upto 0.9 kilometre above mean sea level persists. Light rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam and Gajapati of south coastal Odisha and dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of Odisha. Shallow to Moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack and Angul of north Odisha.”

The minimum (night) temperatures observed appreciable rise at a few places over south interior Odisha, at one or two places over south coastal Odisha and north interior Odisha and no major change at elsewhere over Odisha.

The minimum temperatures were below normal at many places over north interior Odisha, at a few places over north coastal Odisha, appreciably above normal at a few places over south interior Odisha, above normal at a few places over south Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 31.5oC was recorded at Talcher and the lowest minimum temperature of 13.4oC was recorded at Jharsuguda and Keonjhar in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Saturday (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 20.02.2022)

Light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.02.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.02.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Wednesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.02.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No major change in the minimum (night) temperatures during next two days over the districts of Odisha and gradually fall by 2oC to 3oC in subsequent two days over the districts of north interior Odisha and no large change in the rest districts of Odisha.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood valid for the next 24 hours:

Partly cloudy sky may become generally cloudy sky towards afternoon and/or evening. The Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 31°C and 20°C, respectively.

PNN