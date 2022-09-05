Baripada: Three persons including a minor girl were killed Monday in separate lightning strike incidents in Mayurbhanj district, police said. Malati Mohanta (52) of village Bahadurpur and Parbati Sing (40) of Pandura village under Baripada Sadar police station died when lightning struck them while grazing goats. They were immediately rushed to the hospital, but were pronounced dead on arrival at the PRM Medical College and Hospital here, police said. Sources said that the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

In another incident, Ranjita Singh (13) of Deopara village under Baisinga police station died when lightning struck her while playing on a village road. Luckily however, the other children playing with her escaped unhurt.

Police have registered three unnatural death cases in this connection. The bodies were handed over to the respective families for cremation after completion of post-mortem, police said.