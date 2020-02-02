Bhubaneswar: The proposed beautification work around Lingaraj temple here has hit a roadblock from the beginning.

A group of locals, Sunday, opposed land measurement for the beautification project. They alleged that officials of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Revenue department and Endowment department have been undertaking land measurement in the locality even though the state government is yet to publish any blueprint or plan for the project.

Some locals and shopkeepers also expressed displeasure over issuance of a verbal notice for eviction. They also asked the officials to produce their identity cards before undertaking land measurement work. “The officials summoned a few shopkeepers of the locality and issued a verbal notice for eviction. We were surprised that they issued the notice on a holiday. The officials are yet to communicate anything to us with regards to the rules under which the land acquisition would be carried out. Similarly, there is no information on the rehabilitation-cum-compensation package,” said a local.

The locals, meanwhile, urged the state government to come up with a proper blueprint for the beautification project and acquire land in accordance with Odisha Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2016.

“The officials should produce a written document with regards to the rehabilitation package before issuing any verbal or written notice for eviction,” said a shopkeeper.