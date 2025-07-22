In the video titled “Look at this idiot. Betting his life to impress few!”, a man is seen lying flat on a railway track with a phone in hand. Moments later, a high-speed train barrels over him.

The camera keeps rolling. As the last coach thunders past, the man casually lifts his head, holds up the camera, and flashes a smile—as if surviving a death stunt is something to be proud of.

Watch the viral video:

Look at this idiot . Betting his life to impress few ! pic.twitter.com/ZTtxKsP7tH — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) July 21, 2025

But the internet isn’t clapping.

Thousands of viewers have slammed the viral video, calling the act not just dangerous, but downright stupid. “This isn’t bravery. It’s brainless,” one user commented. Another wrote, “One slip, and it’s all over—for what? A few shares and likes?”

It’s not just netizens who are angry. Authorities have repeatedly warned people not to attempt such stunts near railway tracks.

This incident adds to a growing list of dangerous acts going viral on social media. From hanging off rooftops to jumping in front of moving vehicles, some users seem willing to gamble their lives just to trend online.

PNN