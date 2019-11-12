New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to Brazil for BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said he is looking forward to holding discussions with the leaders from the four nations on greater cooperation in a wide range of areas.

He said he will hold talks with Brazil President Jair M. Bolsonaro on ways to deepen the India-Brazil strategic partnership.

“I would be taking part in this year’s BRICS Summit being held in Brazil on November 13 and 14. The Summit’s theme is ‘Economic growth for an innovative future.’ I look forward to holding discussions with BRICS leaders on greater cooperation in a wide range of areas,” Modi tweeted.

He said on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, he would be addressing the BRICS Business Forum and interacting with BRICS Business Council as well as the New Development Bank. “Improving economic linkages augurs well for the BRICS nations,” he said.

BRICS is the acronym for an association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.