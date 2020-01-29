Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly Pradipta Naik has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take measures to provide land for construction of guest houses for devotees of each district in Puri town.

Appreciating the steps taken by the state government for beautification of Puri, Naik Tuesday wrote, “It is worthy to mention here that the local devotees of all districts of Odisha frequently come to Puri for darsan of Lord Jagannath and during festive occasions like Car festival, Bahuda Yatra, Kartik Purnima, Dola Purnima, Nagarjun Besa, Sunabesa, Tila Saptami and other occasions. The poor persons are unable to get the shelter at Puri for which they are facing a lot of problems’’.

“It will be better to provide a government accommodation to each devotee at Puri for smooth darsan of Lord Jagannath that is why guesthouses/ Bhawans and other accommodation at low cost have to be provided to devotees by the state government,” Naik said in the letter.

He further requested the state government and the Chief Minister to allot half-acre of land for each district in a compact patch of land in Puri town with a good guest house/ Bhawan in the name of the concerned district so that the pilgrims and devotees can comfortably stay there.

PNN