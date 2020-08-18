Etawah: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that Lord Ram belongs to all and not just to the Bharatiya Janata Party alone.

Talking to reporters in his native village Sefai Tuesday, he said that “Lord Ram belongs to all, Lord Krishna belongs to all. Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were incarnations of Lord Vishnu, who belongs to all.”

He further said, “We all seek blessings of Goddesses during Navratri festival. Now tell me, do these Goddesses also belong to the BJP?” he asked.

The Samajwadi Party president attacked the Yogi Adityanath government on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where a minor girl was raped and brutally murdered.

“The BJP is only doing politics in the name of Lord Ram and is least bothered over the law and order situation in state. Crime against women is at its peak in the state. The brutal killing of a teenage girl after rape in Lakhimpur Kheri is a shocking incident.

“Why is the BJP government protecting the accused in cases of rape, kidnapping and killings?” he asked.

Referring to the Aligarh incident where a police personnel allegedly assaulted BJP MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi, Yadav said: “Their (BJP) MLAs and police believe in ‘thok do’ theory. But, they themselves seem to be confused now. They are not sure whom they have to ‘thoko’ (attack) and whom not. Now when their chief minister will say ‘thok do’ in assembly, such things will definitely happen.”

Akhilesh said that the Samajwadi Party will continue to seek votes in the name of development and progress.

IANS